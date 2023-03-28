Alberta RCMP investigate suspicious death on Blood Tribe Reserve

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death on the Blood Tribe Reserve/Kainai Nation southwest of Lethbridge.

Fort McLeod RCMP and Blood Tribe police were dispatched to the Healy Bridge on Highway 511 at 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a body in the river.

RCMP determined it was a deceased male.

An autopsy is scheduled for March 28.