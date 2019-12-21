CALGARY -- Officials tell CTV News an incident that took place in the City of Chestermere is now over.

City officials told residents to avoid a community in the southern section at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday after RCMP responded to reports of gunfire.

When they arrived at the home in West Lakeview, they found a man had fired several shots inside the building.

A command post was set up at a middle school for police to conduct their investigation.

The suspect refused to come out of the home, leading to a standoff with authorities.

At about 11:45 a.m., police told CTV News at the scene the incident was over.

City officials say a man was taken into custody following the incident.

No one was injured and charges are pending against the suspect.