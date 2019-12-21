Alberta RCMP say man in Chestermere fired gunshots, barricaded himself inside home
Authorities have step up a command post at the Chestermere Lake Middle School for an investigation into an unknown incident.
CALGARY -- Officials tell CTV News an incident that took place in the City of Chestermere is now over.
City officials told residents to avoid a community in the southern section at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday after RCMP responded to reports of gunfire.
When they arrived at the home in West Lakeview, they found a man had fired several shots inside the building.
A command post was set up at a middle school for police to conduct their investigation.
The suspect refused to come out of the home, leading to a standoff with authorities.
At about 11:45 a.m., police told CTV News at the scene the incident was over.
City officials say a man was taken into custody following the incident.
No one was injured and charges are pending against the suspect.