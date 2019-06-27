High River RCMP are seeking the public's help to identify a man who is currently in police custody following an investigation on Thursday.

Officials say the suspect was arrested, but has refused to speak to officers, has no identification and has not provided his name.

Police are now asking for the public's help to identify him.

He was found in the community riding a red Giant bicycle and is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

Officials say he doesn't have any tattoos or distinguishing features.

Police have not released any information about what led them to arrest him.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or 403-652-2356.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.