Alberta releases new rules and no-go zones on wind and solar projects
The Alberta government has released new wind and solar development rules it says are needed to protect the environment, food security and the province's scenery.
The regulations say wind projects will no longer be permitted within specified "buffer zones" that encompass much of the Rocky Mountain areas.
Wind and non-renewable electricity projects located in other select areas -- including around Cypress Hills provincial park and large pockets of southern Alberta -- will need to be assessed for their impact on landscape views before possible approval.
All non-renewable developers must pony up ahead of time all reclamation costs through a mandatory security or bond either to the province or to private landowners.
Renewable energy projects won't be allowed on top grade agricultural land unless developers can prove the projects can productively coexist with livestock and crops.
The regulations give teeth to many policy promises announced earlier this year by Premier Danielle Smith’s government after a seven-month moratorium on new renewable energy projects.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Police have found a backpack carried by gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO
Investigators found a backpack in Central Park that was carried by the shooter, police said Friday, following a massive sweep to find it in a vast area with lakes and ponds, meadows, playgrounds and a densely wooded section called 'The Ramble.'
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
NDP's Singh forces debate on $250 cheques for more Canadians; Conservatives cut it short
With the fate of the federal government's promised $250 cheques for 18.7 million workers hanging in the balance, the NDP forced a debate Friday on a motion pushing for the prime minister to expand eligibility. The conversation was cut short, though, by Conservative MPs' interventions.
A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre
Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
Health Canada says daily cannabis use hasn't changed much since legalization
Health Canada says daily cannabis use has remained stable since it was legalized in 2018.
Ticketmaster hidden fees settlement credits expected in 2025 following class-action lawsuit by Regina lawyer
A longstanding lawsuit against Ticketmaster is nearing its end, with a judge expected to approve the more than $6 million dollar settlement before the end of the year.
Edmonton
-
Security guard killed at Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard in central Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
'Focus on bad guys': Albertans react to expansion of federal gun ban
A local gun store owner says the new federal gun ban has left the industry shell-shocked.
-
Alberta working to get money's worth on Turkish medication deal after 2 years
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the government is working to get taxpayer value for the money it paid for medication that has yet to be approved and delivered.
Lethbridge
-
Glow Lethbridge teams up with local charities to help give back
Glow Lethbridge has partnered with a number of charities this holiday season to help give back.
-
A new partnership looks to improve and maintain trails in Lethbridge's river bottom
A new partnership in Lethbridge will look to improve and maintain paths within the city's river bottom trail network.
-
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
Vancouver
-
Soggy night for Swifties? Umbrellas not allowed at Taylor Swift concert venue in Vancouver
There's heavy rain in the forecast for the first night of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour in downtown Vancouver – and umbrellas are prohibited at the concert venue.
-
Charges approved against carjacking suspect who was shot by Vancouver police
Days after a carjacking suspect was shot by police in East Vancouver, several criminal charges have been approved against him.
-
B.C. minister wants new safety plan for Victoria schools, threatens board removal
British Columbia Education Minister Lisa Beare has appointed a special adviser to help the Victoria school board "revise and improve" its safety plan after it barred police from schools except in emergencies.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ombudsman to investigate delay in sending social assistance cheques amid post strike
Thousands of social assistance cheques have not been distributed in British Columbia because of the Canada Post strike, prompting an investigation by provincial ombudsperson Jay Chalke.
-
B.C. minister wants new safety plan for Victoria schools, threatens board removal
British Columbia Education Minister Lisa Beare has appointed a special adviser to help the Victoria school board "revise and improve" its safety plan after it barred police from schools except in emergencies.
-
Victoria man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen after supplying her drugs
A Victoria man has been sentenced to five years in prison for twice sexually assaulting a teenage girl – one of four minors he was convicted of targeting over an eight-month period in 2018.
Saskatoon
-
Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor
Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
-
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
Regina
-
Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor
Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
-
Roses handed out in commemoration of polytechnic massacre
Members of the YWCA handed out roses at the University of Regina to bring awareness to violence against women.
-
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
Toronto
-
Woman facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with unlicensed kennel in Hamilton
A woman is facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with an unlicensed kennel in Hamilton, where two pet owners claimed their dogs died while in her care.
-
Hamilton police shut down ‘open air drug market’ they say was 'run like a business'
Hamilton Police say that they have shut down an "open air drug market" in the vicinity of a downtown laneway that appeared to be "run like a business."
-
Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Toronto music studio
Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people accused in a shootout near a Toronto recording studio last month.
Montreal
-
'Duty to learn': Vigils mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist killings
Braving a biting winter wind, dignitaries gathered in front of Polytechnique Montréal's main campus on Friday to pay tribute to the 14 women killed at the Montreal institution in an anti-feminist attack 35 years ago.
-
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
-
Third public art theft in a month: Westmount bronze statue stolen
A bronze statue was recently stolen from Prince Albert Square in Westmount, marking the third public art piece to go missing in just over a month.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weekend weather: Cold start and snowy finish
Colder temperatures lie ahead for the weekend in the Maritimes with another swipe of snow and rain expected Sunday.
-
N.S. RCMP search for Prospect Bay man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP is searching for a Nova Scotia man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
-
Sister of man found dead in Kentville, N.S., speaks out
The sister of a 52-year-old man found dead in a tent in Kentville, N.S., on Wednesday is speaking out on her loss.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier hints at change of location for supervised drug consumption site
The Manitoba government signalled Friday it is open to changing the location of a proposed supervised drug consumption site that had been revealed two days earlier and met with criticism.
-
'A well-loved piece': Historic carousel display from Hudson’s Bay Company store lands at Winnipeg shop
When a carousel setup from the Hudson’s Bay Company became available during an auction, a Winnipeg business owner had to have it.
-
A look at some of the phenomena that help create a winter wonderland
A mixture of sun and ice crystals, or water freezing the right way, can lead to some breathtaking displays and perfect picture opportunities.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to open Trillium Line in three stages starting Jan. 6
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
-
Another blast of snow coming to Ottawa this weekend
It’s cold this Friday in Ottawa, as it feels like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon with windchill.
-
Vigils held in eastern Ontario to mark 35 years since Montreal massacre
Friday marks 35 years since the Montreal massacre, where 14 women were shot and killed at École Polytechnique.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
-
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after passing snow plow in front of oncoming OPP vehicle
A driver was pulled over and charged after passing a snow plow in front of an oncoming OPP vehicle.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled traffic
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled Friday afternoon traffic.
-
Messy road conditions result in several collisions
Emergency crews were kept busy in the early morning hours on Friday as the wintry weather created slippery conditions on the roads, and according to weather experts, we’re not in the clear just yet.
Kitchener
-
Threat that caused school lockdowns in Guelph came from the United States
Guelph Police Service is releasing more information about a call that caused two schools to go into lockdown and a third to implement hold-and-secure measures earlier this week.
-
University of Waterloo harnessing the power of alpaca poop
The University of Waterloo is trying to create an unusual type of compost.
-
Home extensively damaged, school evacuated, after Kitchener fire
No injuries have been reported after a fire in Kitchener Friday morning.
London
-
SIU: driver that fled OPP traffic stop in Arva fatally injured
The SIU says OPP tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction in Arva on Saturday night. Investigators say the vehicle sped away, then crashed into another vehicle.
-
Although the snow is tapering off, some roads are still closed or not cleaned yet
The snow that has been battering southwestern Ontario is expected to begin to let up – however, we’re not out of the woods just yet.
-
Pedestrian struck by impaired driver in London's west end
A motor vehicle collision in the west end of London has led to impaired driving charges for a 59-year-old man.
Windsor
-
Suspects sought after two hardware store break-ins
Essex County OPP are investigating two overnight break-ins at hardware stores.
-
Homeless encampment returns to the chagrin of residents
Ashley Harrington's problem was solved for a short time, but then a homeless encampment returned behind her property.
-
Annual Holiday Toy and Collectors show raising funds for Adopt-A-Vet: 'We've got to give back'
The holiday season is a time for joy, but for many Canadian veterans who are alone, it can be increasingly sad.