CALGARY -- Another person in the province has died due to complications from the influenza virus, according to weekly numbers released by Alberta Health Services.

The latest death, which was reported in the south zone, marks the 35th in Alberta this flu season. Eight of those 35 deaths were in the Calgary zone, while 15 were reported in Edmonton, six were in the south zone, four in the central zone and two in the north zone.

During the 2018/2019 flu season, AHS reported 30 people died with laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

According to AHS, upwards of 100,000 more doses of the vaccine were administered this season over last. The Calgary zone can take credit for some of that increase as the area has already recorded nearly 70,000 more doses given this season compared to last season’s numbers.

So far this season, there have been nearly 2,000 fewer cases of Influenza A reported in Alberta, compared to last season. However, there have been more than 2,000 cases of Influenza B reported.

Health officials say the best protection against the flu is to get immunized. Residents can also protect themselves from influenza and other illnesses by practicing good hygiene and staying home when you get sick.