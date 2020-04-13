CALGARY -- Restaurants in Alberta are banding together in an effort to highlight some of the challenges they face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In just the last three weeks, more than 200 restaurants across the province have joined forces to create the Alberta Hospitality Association (AHA).

The association was formed in an effort to fast track support from the provincial government after a new survey suggested nearly 100,000 jobs have been lost in Alberta’s food service sector since March 1.

Chad McCormick is a member of the newly formed association. The partner with TMAC group owns and operates 11 Calgary restaurants, but had to close his doors and lay off more than 400 employees over the past month.

“We’re still in the shut down mode with reduced hours and take out and delivery at some restaurants, but it’s not really a great revenue generator,” he said.

“Had there been some government subsidies earlier on, I could’ve kept more of my staff on the payroll.”

McCormick is now advocating alongside the AHA for the province to support reduced or percentage-based rent until revenues return to a “new normal.”

Hundreds of restaurants share his concern and are also calling on Alberta to support municipal governments and their ability to partially defer and partially abate property tax and utilities.

In Calgary, city councillors have voted in favour of a three month property tax deferral for residential and non-residential owners, but there are concerns that relief will not be extended from landlords to tenants.

“The landlords are attempting to run these deferrals and say you can start paying in January, but they’re going to be made whole and we’re still out three months of sales which would be how we could pay for those rents,” McCormick said.

“If you go buy a car in January and then you said in September ‘no I’m not going to buy the car now,’ well that’s deferred so you can defer that sale, but in our industry that’s impossible.”

The AHA is now requesting a provincial mandate that commercial tenants who have repeatedly paid their rent in the past, and are in good standing, not be evicted if they’re unable to make a rent payment this month.

Provincial support for businesses

The Alberta government’s Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism says it has taken a number of steps to support employers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press Secretary, Justin Brattinga released the following statement on behalf of Minister Tanya Fir.

“We’ve introduced support for job creators through our deferral of corporate taxes, which will save them $1.5 billion, and our deferral of education property taxes, which will save businesses $458 million,” the statement read.

“We’ve deferred WCB premiums for one year and are paying them for small and medium businesses, which will save them $350 million. We also deferred utility payments for small commercial and farm customers for 90 days.”

The ministry’s statement added that small businesses banking through ATB financial can apply for payment deferrals on loans and lines of credit for up to six months and access additional working capital.

The province says it will also provide free advice, coaching and information on COVID-19 resources and supports through Business Link, in conjunction with the federal government.

Emergency Wage Subsidy

On Saturday, Canada’s federal government passed a $73-billion relief package to help businesses pay up to 75 per cent of employees’ wages.

The package, known as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is the largest economic policy in the nation since WWII.

AHA President, Ernie Tsu says the benefit is welcome, but that money should be made available for when restaurants re-open instead of when they’re closed.

“If a restaurant has zero money coming in, people have to understand that any of the businesses that are hiring back at the 75 per cent subsidy still have to put up 100 per cent of the payroll until the kickback comes,” Tsu said.

“The kickback from the federal government they said would be two to five weeks, but if it’s six weeks, now we’re asking locations to put up money that they don’t have cash flow wise to pay for a payroll that won’t be kicked back to them for probably three to four full payrolls.”

Instead, Tsu is suggesting the province support financial institutions in structuring some sort of intermediate credit facility. He says that would help in bridging the gap between the payroll going out to individuals and the six weeks it may take for the subsidy to come back from the federal government.

Putting a face to the numbers

The AHA is now launching a campaign this week to showcase the positive impact Alberta’s hospitality industry has had for past and present members.

Tsu says it’s an opportunity to put a face to those who have lost their jobs.

“We want to highlight community members who were given flexible hours to put them through school, to have them speak on our behalf as well, whether they’re lawyers or nurses or doctors that have had our industry be there for them when they needed it most.”

The campaign will also focus on local charities speaking on behalf of the hospitality industry and its importance as well as other community initiatives.

McCormick hopes the province will receive the campaign’s message that Alberta’s restaurants need more support.

“We’re 97,000 people who lost their jobs, but we’re also two or three thousand stores that are prime rate, no discount, street fronts and a big part of the community,” he said.

“We are very impactful to the community and I don’t think we get that voice.”