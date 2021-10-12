Alberta's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs carries potential $15M cost to province
The government of Alberta's $100 offer to motivate unvaccinated Albertans to seek immunization has resulted in tens of thousands of people registering for the program.
According to the province, 152,063 Albertans have registered to receive a $100 prefilled debit card.
If all applications are approved, the program would cost the province in excess of $15 million.
"Thank you to our health-care workers for everything they have done so far to keep Albertans safe and healthy. By getting your shot, you are helping to protect yourself and those around you while helping to ease the pressure on our health-care system so it can continue to treat Albertans in need. Getting the shot may not be easy for every Albertan," said Health Minister Jason Copping. "This incentive offsets some of the associated costs for Albertans. If you got a first or second dose during this time frame, make sure you register. If you aren’t fully vaccinated, book your dose today. If you have questions or concerns, speak to a trusted and credible health-care worker and get the facts."
Adult Albertans who received either their first or second-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between Sept. 3 and the end of Oct. 14 are eligible for the financial incentive.
Officials say the cards are expected to be delivered in October, November or December.
For details on applying for the program, visit Alberta-Vaccine Debit Card.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What an aurora! Calgary treated to magnificent northern lights display
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court strikes down Fortin's request to be reinstated as head of vaccine rollout
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down by the Federal Court, stating Fortin must first pursue a grievance over his removal with the Canadian Armed Forces.
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
These images show the extent of the destruction from the La Palma volcano
Since Sept. 19, plumes of smoke and rivers of bright red lava have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island with dramatic photos capturing how the devastation has slowly transformed the area into one of destroyed homes and abandoned neighbourhoods.
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide
William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.
Toronto hospitals, Quebec company behind world's first delivery of lungs by drone
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
Edmonton
-
'Eroding public confidence': AHS warns against the use of ivermectin amid an 'epidemic of misinformation'
Alberta Health Services wrote a letter to the public on Tuesday warning about what it called an epidemic of misinformation regarding ivermectin.
-
Alberta's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs carries potential $15M cost to province
The government of Alberta's $100 offer to motivate unvaccinated Albertans to seek immunization has resulted in tens of thousands of people registering for the program.
-
Edmonton charity defrauded of more than $200K, employee charged: EPS
Edmonton police have charged a woman they believe embezzled money from a local charity.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hit-and-run in Surrey: Driver sentenced to jail in crash that killed Vancouver Whitecaps prospect
A young driver has been sentenced to jail time two years after the death of a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect.
-
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with life-threatening head injuries: Vancouver police
Police in Vancouver are hoping witnesses will come forward after a hit-and-run left one man with life-threatening head injuries Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
Provincial health officials will provide a live update Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia.
-
Mounties in Langford say man glued doors of COVID-19 vaccine clinic shut
The West Shore RCMP are investigating after a man reportedly put glue in the door locks of a Langford vaccine clinic.
-
Victoria Clipper suspends service to U.S. until 2022
The Clipper ferry service between Victoria and Seattle has suspended operations until spring 2022, the company announced Tuesday, less than one month after the ferry line restarted.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 99 new COVID-19 cases over four days, active cases drop to 197
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 197.
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
Nova Scotia throne speech pledges reforms to health-care system, fixed election date
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says finding solutions for the province's ailing health system is at the "forefront" of its priorities.
Toronto
-
Charges upgraded against man accused of fatally stabbing woman at downtown Toronto law office
Charges against the man accused of fatally stabbing a 29-year-old woman at a Toronto law office last month have been upgraded.
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
-
What you need to know as the Maple Leafs return to Scotiabank Arena
Here is what you need to know before gearing up and heading to Scotiabank Arena to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 300
Ottawa Public Health says 19 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 300.
-
Car fished out of Rideau Canal after driver swerves to avoid animal
The RCMP say a car had to be removed from the Rideau Canal this past weekend after a driver lost control of their vehicle.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify stabbing witnesses
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying people who were witnesses to a fight last month that ended with a man being stabbed.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister questions legal challenge of vaccine mandate for health-care workers
A hearing for a legal challenge to Quebec’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers is set for Thursday, one day before the contested government decree will take effect for thousands of employees across the province.
-
COVID-19 booster shots begin today at Montreal long-term care centre
The health authority in west-central Montreal says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre.
-
Unvaccinated Quebec nurses to have licences suspended Friday, says Order of Nurses
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo reports 19 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving holiday
There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 logged in Waterloo Region over the course of Thanksgiving Sunday and Monday, according to health officials.
-
Public health dos and don’ts for Halloween and trick-or-treating
With Halloween just weeks away, health officials in Waterloo Region are offering COVID-19 guidance for how to celebrate safely.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for rapid antigen screening at schools, child care centres
Region of Waterloo public health is working on a program to offer rapid antigen screening for schools and child care centres when recommended.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of killing Renee Sweeney changes lawyers, trial delayed
There has been another delay in the Renee Sweeney murder court case as the man accused changes lawyers two weeks before his trial was set to begin.
-
Toronto resident charged in Manitoulin Island incident that triggered a shelter in place
A 27-year-old Toronto resident is facing several domestic violence-related charges after a standoff with police on Manitoulin Island on Monday.
-
Police in Temiskaming searching area in North Cobalt for woman missing since 1996
Residents should expect a heavy police presence for the next couple of days in North Cobalt, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported since Friday
Manitoba health officials announced nine deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, dating back to Friday.
-
Province implementing stricter self-isolation rules in Southern Health region
New stricter self-isolation rules for households in the Southern Health region are coming to Manitoba, as the region sees increased community transmission and rising case numbers.
-
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fire
An 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.
Regina
-
American journalist Anderson Cooper filming story in Sask. on unmarked residential school gravesite
American journalist Anderson Cooper was on Cowessess First Nation over the weekend, filming a story on the unmarked residential school gravesite.
-
Crews investigating early morning house fire in north Regina
Investigators from Regina Fire Protective Services are on scene at a house fire at 835 Rae St.
-
Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
Saskatoon
-
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in two northern Sask. communities, with hundreds of close contacts identified
The Athabasca Health Authority (AHA) declared a tuberculosis outbreak in two northern Saskatchewan communities on Oct. 8.
-
Suspicious person reported at Saskatoon schools
Saskatoon police are investigating reports of a suspicious person at two schools during recess on Oct. 7 and 8, according to a letter to parents and caregivers.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after injured teen found near Onion Lake
RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of an injured person found in a rural area near Pipestone Creek Road on Onion Lake First Nation on Friday.