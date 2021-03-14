CALGARY -- Alberta's Brendan Bottcher hit a game-winning angle raise for a 6-5 win over Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone in Sunday's semifinal at the Canadian men's curling championship.

Bottcher removed the Saskatchewan stone from the button with his final throw and stuck around to score two points for the victory.

He'll advance to Sunday night's final against Wild Card Two's Kevin Koe at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Bottcher has reached the last three Tim Hortons Brier finals but has settled for silver each time.

Dunstone was hoping to reach his first career Brier final. He also won bronze last year.

The last Saskatchewan team to win the Brier was skipped by Rick Folk in 1980.

Koe has a chance to become the first skip to win five career Brier titles. He's currently tied with Ernie Richardson, Randy Ferbey and Kevin Martin with four.