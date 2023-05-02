Alberta's election campaign enters second day, UCP and NDP leaders in Calgary
Alberta's provincial election campaign continues today with the leaders of the two main political parties in Calgary.
Writs were issued Monday to launch the campaign with voting day on May 29.
United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to meet with voters and volunteer canvassers.
Later in the day, she is to participate in a virtual town hall.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley is set to make an announcement in the city.
On Monday, Notley promised an NDP government would commit to hiring more health-care workers, while Smith said her UCP would create a new tax bracket delivering about $760 more for everyone making over $60,000 a year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
