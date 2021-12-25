Alberta's extreme cold warnings expanded to blanket most of province including Calgary
Environment Canada and Climate Change has issued extreme cold warnings for nearly all regions of Alberta as wind chill values of upward of minus 50 are possible.
The warnings are expected to remain in place into next week for most of the province and potentially into the new year in northern Alberta.
In Calgary, the forecasted high temperature for Boxing Day is minus 25 C and the high for Monday is expected to be minus 27 C.
As of Christmas Day afternoon, extreme cold warnings are in place for the following areas:
- City of Calgary
- Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre
- Okotoks-High River-Claresholm
- Kananaskis-Canmore
- Banff National Park
- Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan
- Drumheller-Three Hills
- Hanna-Coronation-Oyen
- Medicine Hat-Bow Island-Suffield
- Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler
- Rocky Mountain House-Caroline
- Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey-Pigeon Lake
- Leduc-Camorse-Wetaskiwin-Tofield
- City of Edmonton-St. Albert-Sherwood Park
- Spruce Grove-Morinville-Mayerthorpe-Evansburg
- Whitecort-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills
- Hinton-Grande Cache
- Jasper National Park
- Nordegg-Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734
- Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost
- Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake
- Westlock-Barrhead-Athabasca
- Grande Prairie-Beaverlodge-Valleyview
- Slave Lake
- Bonnyville-St. Paul-Cold Lake-Lac La Biche
- Peace River-Fairview-High Prairie-Manning
- Fort McMurray-Fort MacKay
- Wabasca-Peerless Lake-Gift Lake-Cadotte Lake
- High Level-Rainbow Lake-Fort Vermillion-Mackenzie Hwy
- Fort Chipewyan-Wood Buffalo National Park
Albertans are encouraged to dress for the weather and avoid prolonged outdoor activity as the frigid conditions can lead to frost bite or hypothermia.
Pet owners should avoid unnecessarily exposing their animals to the elements and to monitor all outdoor activities.
For the latest information on weather watches and warnings in the province visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.