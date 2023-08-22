Alberta's Highway 93 washed out north of Saskatchewan River Crossing

Anyone looking to enjoy a scenic drive through the mountains will be disappointed because of a major road closure.

Highway officials say Highway 93 between Saskatchewan River Crossing and Parker Ridge is closed in both directions because the river has washed out the road.

According to 511 Alberta, drivers can still access the Columbia Icefields Centre, but can only do so by heading south from Jasper.

Likewise, drivers heading north can only go as far as the Saskatchewan River Crossing before being stopped.

There is no information on any damage or vehicles trapped because of the issue.

It's also not known when the road will reopen.

More information can be found on 511Alberta.ca.