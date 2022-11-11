Alberta's influenza hospitalizations nearly triple week-over-week as flu season intensifies

The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week -- and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.

The province added over 500 cases between Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, with 146 of those resulting in hospitalization.

That's a dramatic increase from the week before, when just 50 Albertans needed medical attention.

A large reason for the uptick is increased cases in Alberta's young children and teenagers.

As of Friday, 42 per cent of the people currently hospitalized (62 patients) are under 20 years old.

"There are a lot of absent kids from classrooms right now," said Medeana Moussa of Support Our Students Alberta. "And when we see these large absentee numbers, it means teachers have to work overtime and students fall behind. When those sick students come back into the classroom, there is catch-up work to be done."

In the 2021-22 flu season, a similar number of total influenza cases had not been reached until the end of April.

That could be a grim sign of the pattern to expect as autumn and winter progress.

"We've personally had our kids home sick throughout the fall season, and that's left a lot of families (like us) scrambling," said Moussa. "I think we've gotten used to it over the last four years, but we shouldn't be."

Roughly 15 per cent of Albertans have received a flu immunization this flu season, a decrease from the same period in 2021.