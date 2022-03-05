Alberta's Koe beats Saskatchewan's Flasch in battle of former teammates at Brier

Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher, right, makes a shot as second Brad Thiessen sweeps as they play Team Ontario at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher, right, makes a shot as second Brad Thiessen sweeps as they play Team Ontario at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to "declaring war," while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.

An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Canadian journalist documents life amid Russian invasion

From Kharkiv to Dnipro Canadian journalist Fin dePencier captured daily experiences on the frontline of the war in Ukraine. He agreed to share his experiences with W5 in a modern-day video diary, chronicling the Russian invasion from the front lines.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina