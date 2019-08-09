Grim employment numbers are out for Alberta with Statistics Canada reporting 14,000 job losses in July.

The unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage points to reach 7.0 per cent.

StatsCan says employment decreased notably in accommodation and food services as well as natural resources.

Across Canada the economy shed 24,200 jobs in July after a drop of 2,200 jobs in June.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent nationally, up from a four decade low of 5.4 per cent in May.

Employment rates decreased in Alberta, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, said Statistics Canada and increased in Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

Employment held steady in the other provinces.