CALGARY -- Local beer enthusiasts will have to wait as Alberta Beer Festivals (ABF) announced that both the Calgary International Beerfest and Edmonton Craft Beer Festival would be postponed to 2021.

Calgary International Beerfest will now take place on Apr. 30 and May 1. 2021. Edmonton Craft Beer Festival will take place Apr. 28 and 29.

Laura Coles, founder and director of marketing and public relations at Prairie Dog Brewing, said that local breweries will feel the impact of the postponed festivals.

"We'll have to market a bit more this year. The festival gives us an opportunity to showcase ourselves in front of people that maybe haven't heard of us yet."

Tickets purchased for this year's festivals will automatically be valid for the 2021 festivals.

Refunds are not available but tickets can be transferred between people simply through sending them the tickets.

"We are a small company and have not laid off any of our staff during this time. We continue to work hard to support the craft beer and spirit industry that we love," ABF said in the announcement.

If ticketholders would like to switch their ticket from one city to the other, they are asked to contact ABF.

Coles said that although festivals will not happen this year, ABF has continued to support local breweries. "They've gone above and beyond. They're the Alberta Beer Festivals, but they've really turned it into the Alberta Beer Family."

ABF will provide more information on how next year's festivals will run in the coming months.