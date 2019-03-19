Alberta’s NDP leader Rachel Notley made an important announcement from Calgary on Tuesday morning and has called a provincial election for the spring.

Notley made the announcement from the National Music Centre and said that a provincial election will be held on April 16.

Advance poll dates have already been set and new electoral division boundaries will be in effect.

Advance polls will be held on April 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

UCP leader Jason Kenney is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. in Leduc.

For more information from Elections Alberta, click HERE.

