Alberta’s NDP leader Rachel Notley made an important announcement from Calgary on Tuesday morning and has called a provincial election for the spring.

Notley made the announcement from the National Music Centre and said that a provincial election will be held on April 16.

There will be a general election in Alberta on April 16. Government services remain available but this account will post less often. Learn more about our election communication policy at https://t.co/vFwvQDZQ5H. For assistance, please call 310-0000 or send us a direct message. pic.twitter.com/iwQkjeZamn — Service Alberta (@ServiceAlberta) March 19, 2019

Advance poll dates have already been set and new electoral division boundaries will be in effect.

Advance polls will be held on April 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

UCP leader Jason Kenney is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. in Leduc.

For more information from Elections Alberta, click HERE.

More to come...