Alberta’s NDP leader Rachel Notley announces spring election
Rachel Notley announces the 2019 Alberta election in Calgary. (MARK VILLANI/CTV CALGARY)
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:44AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 10:34AM MDT
Alberta’s NDP leader Rachel Notley made an important announcement from Calgary on Tuesday morning and has called a provincial election for the spring.
Notley made the announcement from the National Music Centre and said that a provincial election will be held on April 16.
Advance poll dates have already been set and new electoral division boundaries will be in effect.
Advance polls will be held on April 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13.
UCP leader Jason Kenney is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. in Leduc.
