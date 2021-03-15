LETHBRIDGE -- Over 400,000 new Albertans are now eligible for their first dose of the vaccine as the province rolls out Phase 2A of its COVID-19 immunization.

The province’s Phase 2A stage of rollouts started on Monday and anyone born between 1948 and 1956 will now be able to get their first dose.

All First Nations, Inuit and Metis people born between 1963 and 1971 are also eligible to get their vaccinations.

As of March 13th, over 350,000 people in Alberta had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharmacies also started administering vaccinations and say it's been a busy few days getting prepared and it will be even busier throughout the week.

"For the next week, we have over 300 people already lined up," said Vishal Sukhadyia, pharmacist and owner of The Medicine Shoppe in South Lethbridge. "The week after, we have about 150 to 200 people lined up, so kind of booked up solid."

He went on to say that they will be receiving 300 vaccinations weekly and he doesn't think they will have any issues using them up.

Those who went down to get their vaccinations were also excited.

"I couldn't wait and I was next in line" said Carol Munro. "It didn't even hurt, which was awesome."

"It's a relief to get the shot," Linda Gray told CTV News. "We're feeling fine, we're just waiting our 15 minutes to make sure we don't have any reactions and it was painless."

Others are just excited to get back to a somewhat normal lifestyle, like Norman Fodness.

"I'm looking forward to just having the ability to be with people and socialize and travel a it and, you know, enjoy summer," Fodness said.

For more information on the new vaccine rollout, including what pharmacies are administering shots, or to sign up for your immunization, visit the Alberta Health Services website.