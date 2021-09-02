CALGARY -- The second ticket, worth $1 million to any Albertan who has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, has been drawn, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says.

He made the comments during an unorthodox availability, made on Facebook Wednesday evening, the first time that he had spoken publicly in approximately three weeks.

"We just drew, this week, a second $1-million prize winner. There is still one of those prizes left," Kenney said.

However, during the statement, he did not reveal who the lucky winner was.

Tracey McIvor, a resident of Langdon, Alta. was the first winner, announced on July 1.

The Open For Summer lottery is just one part of helping Albertans to get vaccinated, Kenney said.

"We have worked with community groups in every part of the province, reaching out. We have the vaccine bus that's going around the province (and) we've worked with employers. We've tried to leave no stone unturned."

NEW VACCINE INCENTIVE

If the promise of cold, hard cash wasn't enough to get needles into the arms of Albertans, Kenney says more incentives are in the works.

"We're going to be the first province in Canada that will be rolling out a new and different incentive that will hopefully get the attention of those folks who haven't gotten around to it yet."

However, he didn't share many more details.

While the prizes are a good way to get the word out, he added that all Albertans should understand the medical evidence that shows vaccinations are the best way to defend against COVID-19 infections.

"I think we are the only province that has a specific billing code to encourage doctors to call their panel of patients who have not been vaccinated to share with them the medical information about its benefits," he said.

"The most important part of this plan is to continue to push up the vaccination numbers, we need to ensure the health capacity is there and we'll have more to say in the days to come."

The province says the winner of the $1-million prize, as well as the multitude of other incentives, will be announced soon.