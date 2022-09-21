Alberta's summer of storms results in more than $300M in damage
New data collected on insured damages from severe weather events has spelled bad news for many residents of Alberta.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says a series of storms that struck in Western Canada resulted in more than $300 million in insured damage.
Those weather events included thunderstorms, high winds and even several tornadoes:
Four of the storms occurred in July while a fifth took place in August:
- July 7 to 8, over $30 million: Bergen tornado, storm damage in Ponoka and Oyen;
- July 15 to 17, over $70 million: Tornado, high wind in Cypress County, damage in Ponoka;
- July 18 to 21, over $100 million: Tornadoes in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec with heavy rain and flooding;
- July 29 to 31, over $40 million: Cluster of thunderstorms in central Alberta, including reported tornadoes; and
- Aug. 1 to 2, over $55 million: Thunderstorms throughout central Alberta where large hailstones damaged dozens of vehicles on the QEII highway.
"The July and August storms are a sobering reminder of the increasing risks facing communities across Canada," said Craig Stewart, IBC's vice-president of climate change and federal issues, in a release.
"While the longer-term impacts of the climate crisis must be addressed, considering the increasing number of near-daily extreme weather events already occurring across Canada, we cannot wait to limit the impacts of climate change."
CALGARY HAILSTORM ESTIMATE INCREASES
In addition to the statistics on this summer's storm season, IBC says an update on the figures connected to a severe hailstorm in Calgary means that weather event is one of the costliest in Canadian history.
The hailstorm in July 2021 struck several communities in Calgary, causing millions in damage.
Emergency officials say during that storm, they received 200 emergency calls and were active at approximately 70 incidents.
While initial estimates from that storm were less than $300 million, IBC has now updated those figures to more than $600 million.
"Our thoughts are with those whose lives have been disrupted and whose homes have been damaged. Canada's insurers are always here to help residents recover from these storms. IBC has been there from day one and will provide continued support during this difficult time," said Aaron Sutherland, IBC's Pacific and Western vice-president.
The company says the frequency of thunderstorms in Canada has increased, with insurance claims jumping by four times the amount reported in 2008.
With Alberta suffering the most during those weather events, the IBC says governments need to do more.
Those steps include prioritizing investment in projects that protect families and communities from climate change.
