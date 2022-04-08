Alberta's unemployment dropped in March but Calgary, Edmonton jobless rates still high

Though Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, both Calgary and Edmonton have some of the highest jobless numbers in the country.

According to Statistics Canada’s March 2022 Labour Force Survey, Alberta had a jobless rate of 6.5 per cent per cent, down three-tenths of a percentage point from February when it sat at 6.8 per cent.

The survey, released on Friday, reflects labour market conditions the week of March 13 to 19, almost two weeks after the Alberta lifted most COVID-19 health measures including mandatory masking in the majority of indoor spaces.

In Calgary, the unemployment rate fell slightly to 7.7 per cent in March compared to 8.0 per cent the month prior. Despite the drop, Calgary continues to have the second highest jobless number among the 34 metropolitan areas surveyed behind only Windsor, Ont. which remained unchanged in March at 8.3 per cent.

Edmonton, meanwhile, climbed two-tenths of a percentage point to 7.1 per cent compared to 6.9 per cent in February, making it the third highest jobless rate in Canada.

Nationally, Canada's jobless rate has hit a record low falling to 5.3 per cent from 5.5 per cent a month earlier as the economy added 72,500 jobs.