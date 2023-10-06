Alberta's unemployment holds steady at 5.7%

Alberta's unemployment rate was unchanged in September.

Statistics Canada released its September 2023 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's jobless rate sitting at 5.7 per cent, the same as in August.

According to the report, Alberta was one of only two provinces to see employment decline in September, dropping by 38,000 (-1.5 per cent) and offsetting cumulative gains of 30,000 in the previous two months.

This, as the province's labour force participation rate fell 1.3 percentage points to 68.4 per cent.

The province's three largest cities saw little movement in unemployment last month.

"Albertans are already struggling to make ends meet as they face rising costs," said Nathan Ip, NDP critic for jobs, economy and trade.

"Groceries, power bills and housing have all increased dramatically. Now, thousands of Albertans are unemployed, making it even more difficult to keep a roof over their head."

Calgary's jobless rate climbed a tenth of a percentage point to sit at 5.9 per cent, compared to 5.8 the month prior.

Edmonton dropped a tenth of a percentage point to sit at six per cent, compared to 6.1 per cent in August.

In Lethbridge, September unemployment sat at 5.6 per cent, up from 5.5 per cent in August.

Nationally, the unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, sitting at 5.5 per cent – the same as the month before.

Canada's labour market has cooled over the last year amid higher interest rates, but the unemployment rate remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The job gains last month were concentrated in part-time work, while there were more people working in educational services and transportation and warehousing.

Meanwhile, jobs were shed in finance, insurance, real estate rental and leasing, construction and information and recreation.

Average hourly wages continued to climb in September, rising five per cent.

The Labour Force Survey examined the week of Sept. 10 to 16, 2023.

With files from The Canadian Press