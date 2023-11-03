Alberta's unemployment largely unchanged in October, Lethbridge sees massive drop

Alberta's unemployment rate was largely unchanged in October, but Lethbridge saw a massive drop.

Statistics Canada released its October 2023 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's jobless rate sitting at 5.8 per cent, just one-tenth of a percentage point more than the month before.

According to the report, Alberta was one of four provinces to see employment increase in October, growing by 38,000 (1.5 per cent), offsetting the decline seen in September.

In a statement sent out on Friday, Matt Jones, minister of jobs, economy and trade, said most of the gains came from the private and service-producing sectors, fueled by over 31,000 new full-time jobs.

"I’m very pleased to see growth in manufacturing, which gained 4,700 jobs in October – an increase of more than 14 per cent since last year. In addition, our construction industry also gained 5,600 jobs."

Jones says the average weekly wages in Alberta continues to be "the highest among the provinces" at $1,332.

Lethbridge was the only of Alberta's major metropolitan areas to see large-scale change, as unemployment took a massive drop to sit at five per cent compared to 5.6 per cent the month before.

In Edmonton, unemployment was unchanged from the month prior, sitting at six per cent.

In Calgary, the jobless rate in October dipped slightly to 5.8 per cent from 5.9 per cent in September.

Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in October.

The Labour Force Survey examined the week of Oct. 8 to 14, 2023.