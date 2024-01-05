Alberta's unemployment rate climbs in December, as does Edmonton's

Alberta's unemployment rate jumped to 6.3 per cent last month as Edmonton also recorded a noticeable spike.

Statistics Canada released its December 2023 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's jobless rate sitting at 6.3 per cent, up from 5.9 per cent the month before.

Edmonton was the only of the three Alberta cities surveyed to see large-scale change, jumping to 6.6 per cent from 6.2 per cent the month prior.

Calgary's jobless rate was largely unchanged, dropping two-tenths of a percentage point to sit at 5.9 per cent.

Lethbridge also saw minor movement, climbing to 4.5 per cent from 4.3 in November 2023.

Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in December.

The Labour Force Survey examined the week of Dec. 3 to 9, 2023.