Alberta's unemployment rate jumped to 5.4 per cent in August

Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in August but jobless rates in both Calgary and Edmonton remained largely unchanged.

According to Statistics Canada’s August 2022 Labour Force Survey, Alberta had an unemployment rate of 5.4 per cent last month, up six-tenths of a percentage point from July when it sat at 4.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada noted that Alberta, along with Manitoba, had the youngest employed population in Canada, as younger workers outnumbered older workers by approximately six to five (not seasonally adjusted).In Calgary, unemployment fell slightly to 4.9 per cent in August from 5.0 per cent the month before.

Similarly, Edmonton's unemployment rate also dipped to 4.9 per cent in August compared to 5.1 per cent in July.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in August, up from a historic low of 4.9 in June and July. It was the first time in seven months the national jobless rate had risen.

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 31,000 jobs in August, marking the second consecutive month of job losses.