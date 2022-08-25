Alberta's wages lag behind other provinces, NDP calls for more action

Albertans are falling behind in the affordability crisis and the UCP government is partially to blame for making the situation worse, says the NDP.

The Official Opposition made the comments during a media availability in Calgary, where NDP MLA Joe Ceci said workers in this province are working harder than ever before but are slipping further behind.

"They're struggling to make ends meet, but the UCP have done next to nothing to support families during this affordability crisis," said Joe Ceci, NDP MLA for Calgary-Buffalo, in a release.

According to data from the Business Council of Alberta, prices have increased by 10 per cent since the pandemic but wages here have only gone up between four and five per cent, which is "well below many other provinces."

The NDP says with housing, utility, gas and grocery costs all well above normal levels, it is surprising to see the province on the verge of announcing a surplus in its first quarter update.

"The province is collecting record resource revenue, but Albertans aren't feeling it," said Kathleen Ganley, NDP Energy Critic and MLA for Calgary-Mountain View.

"Instead, many Albertans are struggling to pay their bills and keep a roof over their head."

Ganley and the rest of the NDP suggest that the UCP government should work toward "real relief" for Albertans including making changes to income taxes, putting money back into post-secondary education or reversing many of their polices "that have increased costs on Albertans."

(Supplied/Alberta Snapshot Summer 2022/Business Council of Alberta)

CTV News has reached out to the UCP government for comment on the NDP's statements.