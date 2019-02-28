A number of southern Alberta school boards have sent home letters about a strange social media phenomenon that appears to target children while they watch videos online.

The ‘Momo Challenge’ has been circulating on the Internet for some time, but the latest iteration has allegedly been discovered embedded in the middle of popular online videos broadcasted on YouTube.

The message includes a scary character who suddenly appears on screen and threatens the viewer that if they tell anyone about the message, particularly an adult, there will be grave consequences.

In addition, the victim is told to contact a user named ‘Momo’. If they do, they are given more graphic threats and ordered to perform a series of dangerous tasks, some of which involve self-harm.

In response to the issue, the Calgary Board of Education, Calgary Catholic School District and Rocky View School Division have sent home letters to parents about how they can have a conversation with their children about cyberbullying and staying safe online.

The letters indicate that the ‘Momo Challenge’ appears to be a hoax for the most part, but it is an important lesson to teach parents about the dangers children can fall prey to while online.

Authorities want to make sure that all parents:

Set out rules about what their children can access online

Make sure their children understand the importance of keeping personal information private

Tell their children that no one has the right to make them do anything they don’t want to

Use parental controls to keep children safe

Felicia Zuniga with the Calgary Catholic School District says they wanted to make sure parents were aware of the situation.

“We have measures in place while the students are at school, we are monitoring their online activity and we have filters in place. When they’re a home, we wanted parents to be aware of the issue so they could also monitor their kids’ activity.”

Zuniga says their action plan came from the concerns of a number of school administrators, so they wanted to make sure they got ahead of it.

“If teachers are noticing, if parents are noticing and principals are noticing, why don’t we come together and get on the same page in addressing this?”

Caitlin Neilson heard about the ‘Momo Challenge’ on one of her Facebook groups and is very concerned because it shatters the feeling of safety that she held in some areas of the Internet.

“The Internet isn’t completely safe but [YouTube Kids] and other kids maybe with their YouTube channels; we assume that these would be safe things for our kids to watch [that] turns into something really horrific.”

She’s very concerned about the reports of young children being told to harm themselves because that age group can be so influenced by their peers.

“Introducing it to my five-year-old that there is something like this, I don’t think that has crossed the minds of any parents… it’s just really scary.”

Meanwhile, parent Jim Sheperd says he hasn’t heard of the ‘Momo Challenge’ but says he makes sure that his kids use child-friendly apps all the time while they’re online.

“They use YouTube Kids because they curtail the content that the kids have exposure to and then just limiting the time that they’re on the iPad or in front of a computer.”

He adds that his family likes to do things together more than having them in front of technology.

“You don’t have full control, but you do what you can to make sure they’re protected,” he says. “If they’re educated on it, then even young kids can have an idea of what’s right and wrong.”

Zuniga says that students can also learn something about how to be good digital citizens in the wake of the ‘Momo Challenge.’

“We now have to teach them about how to behave online. Don’t give personal information online; not everybody online is your friends. These are the kinds of things that we have to be working into our teaching at school.”

There have been no reports of any children trying to harm themselves because of the ‘Momo Challenge.’

(With files from Shaun Frenette)