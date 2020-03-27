CALGARY -- As many Albertans are shifting into working from home because of COVID-19, authorities say many are being targeted by fraudsters.

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) says there are a number of fraudulent ads appearing from companies that promise opportunities to work as stock market traders from the comfort of their own homes.

Officials say the organizations behind the schemes tell victims they don't need any sort of licencing or experience, promise to train them on all the skills they'll need and even say the victims could keep a large percentage of profit.

Once the victims are hooked, the companies then demand fees.

The ASC says that the firms, fees and promises are illegitimate.

"Day trading on the stock or foreign exchange markets is inherently high-risk and usually requires professional training and advanced software. The extreme volatility of current market conditions compounds the level of difficulty in achieving the high returns the ads claim," the agency says in a release.

The ASC adds it expects many of these schemes have been brought on by the number of residents who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Many are drawn in by the scammers as they are looking for ways to replace lost income.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the ASC at inquiries@asc.ca or by calling 403-355-4151 (toll-free 1-877-355-4488).