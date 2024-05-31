Alberta Sheriffs shut down Calgary house over suspected drug activity

CALGARY
    Alberta Sheriffs shut down a Calgary property  due to repeated complaints of drug activity taking place there.

    A court order was obtained by The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs against the owner of 5720 18 Ave. N.E. that allows them to shut it down for 45 days, starting at noon Friday.

    Any rental agreement or lease is terminated from that date.

    “With each closure, the SCAN team is ensuring law-abiding Albertans’ peace of mind, and restoring order to our communities,” said Alberta Sheriffs deputy chief Greg Medley, in a media release. “By addressing problem properties like this, we’re supporting the safe neighbourhoods everyone deserves.”

    “It’s immensely encouraging to see yet another drug house shut down by Alberta’s SCAN team – the fourth in less than two weeks,” said Alberta Minister of Public Safety and emergency Services Mike Ellis. “I commend and thank the SCAN unit and our law enforcement partners who continue to make Alberta communities safer with every closure they effect.

    "Let this be a message to all drug dealers," he added. "You are not welcome here. Full stop.”

