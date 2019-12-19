CALGARY -- Alberta Sheriffs have shuttered a drug house in Lethbridge.

Crews boarded up the house, changed the locks and put up a fence around property at 136 15th Street N. just after noon Wednesday, when a court order obtained by the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit came into effect.

The order prevents anyone from entering the property until Feb. 27, 2020. The property will also be under supervision until Dec. 10, 2020.

An investigation was started in May after complaints from area residents about drug activity at the home.

"SCAN confirmed drug activity was occurring, observing several drug transactions and a high volume of people coming and going from the property," reads a release from Alberta Sheriffs.

Lethbridge police obtained a warrant for the home in September and drugs were seized during a search, including: