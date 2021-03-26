CALGARY -- It may conjure up images of beaches and palm trees, but just like almost everything else these days, Spring Break has a different look in 2021.

With COVID-19 cases increasing this week, Alberta's chief medical officer of health is strongly advising against any travel plans outside the province.

That ask applies to the annual Spring Break stretch, which – for most students – started Friday afternoon and goes until next Monday.

"Individuals who are wanting to do something for Spring Break, I would recommend staying relatively close to home, doing something with households or perhaps outdoor social gatherings where that distancing can be maintained," Hinshaw said.

But some Albertans are bound to hop the boundary, regardless of pandemic messaging.

Residents of one nearby B.C. community say they don't mind.

"On a long weekend, the number of people around compared to permanent population probably multiplies by eight to ten times," Invermere councillor Gerry Taft told CTV News. "(Coming here) does – to me at least – seem different than someone who is going to drive across the entire province and go to the Lower Mainland."

Albertans are good for business in places like Invermere.

So much so, in fact, that some local politicians are willing to turn a blind eye to a certain extent.

Tourism pulls like golfing and skiing are ready for a busy week.

"I don't think there's as many people here saying that the provincial border should be closed or people shouldn't be allowed to travel," Taft said. "This has actually been really good for the valley."

Hinshaw has previously acknowledged not everyone would follow her recommendations.

She said last week that if Albertans were planning a trip, the travel should be just with their household cohort.

Hinshaw also recommended against staying with friends in their home, as that sort of behaviour lends itself to conducting indoor gatherings – something that is still prohibited by provincial COVID-19 public health orders.

Alberta likely won't follow Manitoba's lead and mandate quarantine periods for out-of-province travellers.

Instead, Hinshaw asked politely Thursday.

"The choices we make now will determine if cases are still growing in the days after Easter. Spring is here and I ask that all of us use that fact for encouragement to hang on just a few months longer."

She added mask-wearing and social distancing should be top of mind wherever families go.

Despite climbing COVID-19 tallies, Alberta students will remain in class following the holiday.