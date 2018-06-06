A University of Alberta study is looking at the best ways to engage the public when seniors go missing and Calgary is one of three cities taking part in the initiative.

The research involves the development of a community awareness response framework and technology that could be used to alert the public when a vulnerable senior is reported missing.

A day-long training session is being held on Wednesday that focuses on coordinating searches for missing seniors, particularly those who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

“We know the anxiety and fear that the situation creates both for the person who is missing and for their loved ones who want them to return home safely,” said Paul Bartel from the Alzheimer Society of Calgary. “Once a vulnerable senior is missing, finding them quickly is important because of the risk of injury or death.”

The event is being put on by the Calgary Coordinated Community Response to Missing Seniors committee and the hope is that it will help keep seniors safe in the community.

Participants will learn strategies to help authorities when searches are launched and how to support the senior, their families, caregivers and the community.

“Today we will have a chance to explore how new processes and tools might be integrated with how a search for a missing, vulnerable senior is conducted and enhance police response that is already occurring,” said Bartel.

The technology sends out an alert to participants and it is also being tested in Vancouver and Toronto.

“The tool that we’re exploring today is a way of notifying and activating members of the community who opted in to say that they’d like an alert, to receive an alert that somebody in their area might be missing and we’re testing that tool and also seeing how it might integrate with the existing process,” added Bartel.

“The tool we’re examining is a platform, an app, that we’re going to explore. There are other processes in place already but this would supplement it,” said CPS Insp. Patty McCallum. “It would be something that people would opt-in, they would select the areas where they work or where they live that they would want a notification on if somebody was missing.”

Officials say over 13,000 people in Calgary have Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias and it’s estimated that over half will wander away from their homes

“The number that we tend to have at hand is that about 60 percent of all seniors with dementia at some point wander and become at risk of getting lost. Of course seniors can go missing for reasons beyond dementia as well,” said Bartel. “If a person sees someone who has been reported missing, we’re encouraging them, if they’re comfortable and if the situation seems appropriate, to approach that person and try to engage with them and keep them in that location until more help can arrive.”

“When somebody goes missing, you don’t need to wait 24 hours, you need to phone police immediately so that we can start that search and get the resources in place to ensure that they’re found as quickly as possible,” said McCallum. “You can appreciate that with the aging population we’re going to have many more seniors who will wander or go missing so it becomes important that as the police try to support these cases as best they can, they’re very labour intensive, resource intensive, so the more public eyes we have on this situation the better it is, the sooner somebody would be found.”

Officials say the initiative is timely as it is Seniors' Week in Alberta. For more information on Seniors’ week click HERE.