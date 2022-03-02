Alberta talking with Calgary, Edmonton agencies to open overdose prevention sites

Alberta says it is in talks with social agencies in the province's two major cities to open new drug overdose prevention sites.

Two are expected to take the place of Calgary's only supervised consumption site.

The province says it is waiting for proposals from the Drop-In Centre and Alpha House in Calgary and from Boyle Street Community Services in Edmonton.

Overdose prevention sites tend to be more bare-boned than supervised consumption sites and can operate on a temporary instead of permanent basis.

Eric Engler, a spokesman in the associate ministry of mental health and addictions, says the government will review the proposals quickly once received.

Last May, it became known that the province planned to close Calgary's downtown supervised consumption site and replace it with two smaller sites at undisclosed locations.

Engler says the recently tabled budget includes a funding increase for overdose prevention services.