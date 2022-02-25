Alberta teacher charged in sexual assault pleads not guilty

A southern Alberta teacher, charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old student, has pleaded not guilty.

Rebecca Lynn McCubbin, 27, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2021 after the student came forward to Redcliff RCMP with details of assaults that allegedly occurred at Eagle Butte High School in Dunmore, Alta., earlier that year.

She was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person and then released with conditions.

After the charges were laid, McCubbin was suspended with pay from her job with the Prairie Rose School Division.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.