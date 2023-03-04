Alberta teams off to winning start at Brier - along with Nunavut

There's a lot of Alberta representation at the Brier taking place in London, Ontario.

From Calgary, Kevin Koe of the Glencoe Club is skipping Team Alberta, while Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher is skipping Wild Card #1 and St. Albert's Karsten Sturmay is skipping Wild Card #3.

Bottcher got off to a strong start Friday night, defeating Prince Edward Island 8-2. Sturmay also won his opener, with Wild Card #3 defeating New Brunswick by a score of 7-3.

For team Bottcher's Marc Kennedy, the victory was the 100th of his Brier career.

Congrats to this guy on his 100th career win at a Brier! 👊 @Leftykenbear #Brier2023 pic.twitter.com/8xfjzCPeLP — Team Bottcher Curling (@BottcherCurling) March 4, 2023

In their opening contest Saturday afternoon, Koe and Team Alberta survived a late scare to hang on for a 5-4 victory.

And in a historic moment, Team Nunavut won its first-ever Brier game, defeating Newfoundland and Labradour 7-4 in its opener.

THE CROWD LOVES IT!!! Standing ovation, as Nunavut picks up the win!#Brier2023 pic.twitter.com/MAuYea2ruA — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) March 4, 2023

Bottcher's Wild Card #1 takes on Sturmay's Wild Card #3 at 5 p.m.

Next up for Team Alberta is Northern Ontario, at 7 a.m. MT Sunday.