A 16-year-old charged in the shooting of a German tourist near Morley last month is expected to appear in court in Cochrane on Tuesday.

Police were called to Highway 1A, near Morley, on August 2 after the driver of an SUV was shot in the head by someone in a passing vehicle.

Horst Stewin was visiting the area from Germany with his family and was taken to hospital in critical condition following the incident. He has since returned to Germany where he is recovering from his injuries.

A 16-year-old male, from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, was arrested on August 24 and he is charged with 14 criminal offences including attempted murder, discharging a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The teen cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and is expected to make an appearance in court on Tuesday.