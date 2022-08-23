Alberta teen records 2 hole-in-ones in a round in Canmore tournament

A 14-year-old golfer pulled off an unbelievably rare feat as she recorded not one, but two hole-in-ones in a single round during a weekend tournament in Canmore.

Adele Sanford, who only recently took up the game and was competing in just her third tournament, managed to ace the 12th and 15th holes at the Canmore Golf and Curling Club.

The Canmore teen tells CTV News that she's still in shock and hasn't completely absorbed her club championships accomplishment.

"Honestly, I just stood there in disbelief," said Sanford. "I didn't know what to do. Everyone around me was like 'Oh, my gosh' and jumping around, but I did not know what to do."

She shot a 92 on the round.

Most golfers dream of making a hole-in-one. Adele did it twice today! For real. During club Championships to boot. It's made for an exciting day around here! ⛳️⛳️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/UqTdwYzGEW — Canmore G&CC (@CanmoreGolf) August 21, 2022



