CALGARY -- Innisfail RCMP have found a 13-year-old girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the teen was last seen at about 3 p.m. on March 18 boarding a school bus in Penhold, Alta.

She did not return home at the appointed time, but shortly after 7:30p.m., police issued a statement saying she was safely located by Blackfalds RCMP in Springbrook, Alta., a hamlet six kilometres north of Penhold.