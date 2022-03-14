Alberta teens may now receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old are now eligible for a booster shot if it's been at least five months since they received their second dose.

The provincial government says that while severe outcomes for this age group remain low compared to older Albertans or youth with risk factors, a third dose offers better protection against the contagious Omicron variant.

"As restrictions on youth activities have ended and more normal school life resumes, I encourage parents and guardians to consider getting their children boosters based on their family's individual circumstances,'' said Health Minister Jason Copping in a statement.

There are five immunization clinics, opens seven days a week and in Calgary available for walk-ins for children aged five and older. They're are open seven days a week and have extended operating hours:

Brentwood Village Mall

3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W.

8:20 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Calgary Health Centre

31 Sunpark Plaza S.E.

8:20 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond Road Diagnostic & Treatment Centre

1820 Richmond Road S.W.

8:20 a.m to 8 p.m.

Northgate Mall

495 36th St. N.E.

8:20 a.m. to 8 p.m

Bow Trail

650 16th St S.W.

8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Albertans under the age of 18 require permission from a parent or guardian to be vaccinated.

Appointments can be booked by calling 811, or online for AHS clinics and participating pharmacies.

