CALGARY -- The province is expected to provide an update Thursday morning on rapid testing in Alberta.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro will be joined by Dr. William Stokes with Alberta Health Services, to provide more details on the next phase of rapid testing deployment.

On Nov. 26, Shandro announced that rapid tests would be available in early December at several testing sites throughout the province including Calgary, Edmonton, Slave Lake and St. Paul.

Two versions of rapid COVID-19 test kits —the Abbott IDNow and PanBio — were approved by Health Canada and the federal government provided thousands of the kits.

Alberta Health Services and Alberta Precision Laboratories said those kits are being supplied to a number of testing sites throughout the province.

Last month, Shandro said 577,000 of the tests have been received from the federal government so far, adding that these tests can identify positive cases of COVID-19 in under 20 minutes.

The testing will still need to be performed by health-care professionals, and they will only be used on individuals who have exhibited symptoms of the disease over the past seven days.

Rapid testing will not be available to Albertans who are close contacts or who may have been exposed but are asymptomatic.

The announcement is scheduled to take place in Calgary at 9 a.m. A livestream of the announcement will be available here.