Alberta to announce details of contract for Springbank off-stream reservoir construction

Premier Jason Kenney and other provincial officials will provide details on Thursday about the awarding of a contract for construction of the Springbank off-stream reservoir project.

Kenney will be joined by Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney, Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer.

Agreements were reached in the fall of 2021 between the province and landowners, allowing construction to proceed.

The agreements cover 3,700 acres of land and the project is aimed at protecting homes and properties along the Bow and Elbow River from the type of flooding that happened in 2013, which caused $5 billion in damage.

Diversion channels off the Elbow River will be constructed to displace high water into an off-stream reservoir near Springbank, west of Calgary.

Since the project was announced about eight years ago, it had faced opposition from some Springbank landowners and the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who were in favour of another location for the reservoir further upstream.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2024.