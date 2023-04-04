Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime

Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters upon arriving at Trump Tower in New York, on April 3, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura /AP)

This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate

While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.

  • Former Quebec anesthetist charged with manslaughter

    A 50-year-old woman who worked as an anesthetist was arrested by police last Thursday for her alleged role in the death of an octogenarian during surgery in Laval more than three years ago. Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was under investigation by the Laval police department (SPL) for some time before her arrest.

    La Cite de la Sante Hospital in Laval was the source of at least 10 COVID-19 positive tests. SOURCE Laval Sante

  • Right to work in French: 'Let's keep an eye on the banks,' says Blanchet

    The Bloc Québécois says an administrative agreement between Ottawa and Quebec is needed to ensure their compromise on protecting French is respected, particularly by the banks. 'Let's get the banks on the hook,' Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet wrote in an open letter released Tuesday in which he calls for a 'sustained watch' on the behaviour of 'resistant companies' to ensure they recognize 'the inalienable right to work in French in Quebec.'

