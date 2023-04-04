Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime

Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.

The announcement, planned for Tuesday morning, comes a day after Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek revealed immediate actions being taken to reduce crime on Calgary Transit, including an increase in security guards and overnight patrols.

Gondek will join Premier Danielle Smith, Minister of Public Safety Mike Ellis, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken, Calgary Police Service Chief Const. Mark Neufeld and Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee for the announcement.

The news conference will be held at Calgary's Sunalta CTrain Station at 11:30 a.m.