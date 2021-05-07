CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney will announce Friday a cross-border vaccination partnership with the U.S. state of Montana.

Kenney will be joined for the 10 a.m. announcement by Minister of Transportation Ric McIver and Chris Nash, president of the Alberta Motor Transport Association.

Kenney said in a tweet the province was in discussions with Montana, and another state he didn't reveal, to have Alberta truckers vaccinated in the U.S.

Alberta opened vaccinations to anyone born in 1991 and earlier on Friday and on Monday, eligibility will expand to anyone age 12 and up.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has said that means roughly 3.8 million Albertans will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Hinshaw reported 2,211 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported in the province as 654 people remain in hospital, including 146 in ICU.