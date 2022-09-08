Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Alberta will be challenging federal legislation that labels all plastic manufactured items as a "toxic substance" under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.
Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
"The time has come once again for Alberta to exercise our authority within confederation to stand up and defend our interests," Kenney said, adding that the provincial government has never taken the decision to appeal to the courts on constitutional matters lightly.
"It's always been a tool of last resort – but one that we have effectively wielded in the past when Alberta's interest were jeopardized."
Kenney says the listing presents a "serious threat" to Alberta's economic interests.
"We have Canada’s largest petrochemical sector and are on the cusp of a major expansion, with $18 billion of new low-emitting petrochemical projects announced in the province.
"The future energy transition can only happen with a wider reliance on lightweight plastic products, which are an essential part of our daily lives.
"The federal decision to list perfectly safe plastic consumer products as ‘toxic substances’ is a huge overreach and could impair investor confidence in the petrochemical sector that employs tens of thousands of Canadians."
The case the province is intervening in was brought to the federal court by the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition, Dow Chemical, Imperial Oil and Nova Chemicals.
Calgary Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Scattered showers, cooler in Calgary Thursday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral
A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision.
Queen Elizabeth II's health: Reaction from politicians and officials
After doctors expressed concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, and as family members rushed to be by her side, politicians and others took to social media to express their feelings.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
WATCH LIVE | Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face charges in New York alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border - a state-level reboot of a federal case that ended with a presidential pardon last year.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Officials to detail latest developments in Jasper National Park fire at 11 a.m.
Wind made direct fire suppression too dangerous for firefighters on the ground and in the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW | Motorcyclist, black bear killed in crash west of Edmonton
One person is dead after a motorcycle hit a bear near Grande Cache, Alta.
Vancouver
-
'Part of the landscape of our lives': B.C. royal expert on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II
As Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision over concerns about her health, a B.C. royal expert says the monarch has had an impact on the lives of Canadians, even in the background.
-
'Changed my outlook on life': UK prime minister shares her connection to B.C.
The United Kingdom's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has a connection to British Columbia, where she spent part of her childhood.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Officer's testimony at N.S. shooting inquiry indicates lessons for RCMP: experts
While news organizations weren't able to broadcast Const. Greg Wiley's testimony, his testimony has created a range of reactions.
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police shut down Saanich road after pedestrian struck by vehicle
First responders were at the scene of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian near the University of Victoria on Thursday morning. The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Iona Drive.
-
NEW
NEW | Seaspan strike targets Esquimalt Graving Dock
A Seaspan labour strike curtailed work at the Esquimalt Graving Dock on Thursday as unionized workers established picket lines at the gates of the dry dock. Negotiations between the Canadian Merchant Service Guild and Seaspan have so far been unsuccessful in establishing a new collective agreement, despite the assistance of federal mediators.
-
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier pays tribute to The Queen as doctors express concern for her health
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II amid reports the monarch is under medical supervision and that doctors are concerned for her health.
-
Ontario gives Toronto, Ottawa 'strong mayor' powers
Ontario's legislature has passed a bill to give the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa so-called strong mayor powers, which the Progressive Conservative government has pitched as a way to get housing built more quickly.
-
Toronto city council candidate wants to charge non-local drivers for entering downtown area
A Toronto city council candidate wants to create a congestion fee that would charge non-local drivers entering and exiting the city’s downtown area.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Comments linking immigration to violence continue to haunt Legault
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is being accused of revealing his true feelings about newcomers by linking immigration to violence and extremism.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade
Compared to her political adversaries, Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade stands out: she is a woman and a person of colour.
-
Quebec Solidaire is the preferred choice among youth, but will they vote?
Young people, it appears, are listening when Québec Solidaire speaks. While poll after poll puts François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec far ahead of the pack in the race to the Oct. 3 provincial election, the top pick for voters between the age of 18 and 34 is Québec Solidaire.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Here are the all the times Queen Elizabeth II has visited Ottawa
Twelve of Queen Elizabeth II's 22 visits to Canada since her accession to the throne have included stops in Ottawa.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Local monarchists concerned by news of Queen’s health
People in Waterloo region who have met Queen Elizabeth II in the past say they’re heartbroken by news of her ailing health.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Police recover $50,000 worth of stolen 1/4 lb beef patties
A stolen tractor-trailer and the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside have been accounted for, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.
-
Ont. seniors charged in $5M pot bust
Two Caledon men in their late 60s are facing charges after the OPP say they dismantled an illegal cannabis butane oil production.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
COVID-19 cases down in Manitoba, severe outcomes still rising: latest data
The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba reported recently has decreased, but severe outcomes have increased according to the latest data from the province.
-
Two arrested in connection with drug trafficking activities in Exchange District
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people in connection with drug trafficking activities in the city’s Exchange District.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.