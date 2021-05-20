CALGARY -- The government of Alberta has announced plans to alter a program where patients facing terminal diagnoses were previously required to cover the expense of pre-filled syringes.

Effective June 1, the cost of pre-filling syringes — including the pharmacy surcharge and the price of the syringe — will be covered by the province as part of its palliative care program.

According to the province, palliative care patients in hospices or in their homes require, on average, between 10 and 12 syringes of pain medication each day.

"Albertans in palliative care often face intense, unrelenting pain and other symptoms over the course of their illness," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a statement released Thursday. "Eliminating the cost of pre-filling syringes with medication is a significant way in which we can support these Albertans during this difficult time."

The program also covers the cost of select prescription drugs, diabetic supplies and ambulance services.

Provincial officials say approximately 5,200 Albertans were supported by the program in 2019-20.