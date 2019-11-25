CALGARY — The province is doubling the number of articling students from eight to 16 in an effort to bolster the legal system, Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer announced Monday.

Schweitzer made the announcement at the Calgary Court Centre and said the move is aimed at two things, ensuring the province has a full complement of Crown prosecutors and law students are able to find jobs.

Another four artciling student positions will be added next year, to bring the total in Alberta to 20.

"That's a 150 per cent increase in the number of students that are hired in the province of Alberta, and the reason why this is important is because we have to make sure we have the right compliment across the province," he said.

Articling students are able to provide most legal services under the supervision of another lawyer.

Another aim is ensuring there are articling positions available in rural areas.

"We have so many students who come from Grand Prairie, they come from Westaskiwin, they come from small towns across Alberta and there aren't always opportunities for them in rural communities," he said.

Schweitzer said he encourages law students and those thinking about going into law to consider a career on the prosecutorial side.

He also pointed out there are currently 25 unfilled positions in the Crown prosecutor's office.

"This is one way to make sure we have that pipeline of lawyers coming through the system," he said.

Justice critic Kathleen Ganley said she agrees with the move in principal, but recent budget cuts will make it difficult for students to get enough time in a courtroom.

"In some of those rural locations, because the court only comes to town periodically, they';re already extremely over-booked, so I'm very, very concerned that those cuts to the courts will increase matters being stayed due to Jordan."

The Jordan decision was a Supreme Court ruling that established timelines for when cases must be heard by.