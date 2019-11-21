CALGARY – The intricacies of Alberta’s plans to recoup costs related to the opioid crisis are expected to be released Thursday as the province prepares to join a class-action lawsuit.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro first made the announcement in October and is slated to provide details on proposed legislation that will pave the way for the province to join the suit against opioid manufacturers and distributers.

British Columbia filled the lawsuit in November of 2018, alleging drug manufactures falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs and triggered a crisis that’s killed thousands.

Shandro says there have been almost 800 fatal overdoses and 4,200 emergency calls related to opioids in Alberta in 2018 alone.

He says, as a result, Alberta spends $53 million a year on healthcare related to opioids and is expects to spend an additional $40 million.

Both Ontario and Newfoundland have also announced plans to joins the suit.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit has been tested in court. In the United States there have been several rulings against drug manufacturers resulting in million and billions of dollars in payouts.