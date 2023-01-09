Alberta to reveal affordability payment plan details

The Alberta government is scheduled to announce details of its plan to provide up to $600 over the next six months to certain Albertans.

The move is being made in response to inflation and the rising cost of living, amid record resource royalty revenues.

Early details of the plan include affordability payments being rolled out for those who are eligible.

Seniors with an annual household income below $180,000 can apply to get six monthly payments of $100 for a total of $600.

Families with children will also be eligible to receive $100 in monthly instalments per child after an application process.

The province previously introduced a gas tax holiday that began at the beginning of the year and is expected to remain in place until June.

Provincial officials says personal income tax rates have also been adjusted for inflation and that many Albertans will see the benefits of that "on their first paycheques of 2023."

The announcement gets underway at 10:30 a.m. from the legislature in Edmonton and a livestream will be available online here.