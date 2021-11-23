Alberta to reveal COVID-19 vaccination plan for 5 to 11 year olds Tuesday afternoon

CALGARY -

The province is scheduled to release details of its plans to make the newly approved PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine available for nearly 400,000 Alberta children.

The shot was approved for use in kids 5 to 11 years old by Health Canada last Friday.

According to comments from Premier Jason Kenney, shots will only be available at AHS rapid flow-through clinics and not in pharmacies or schools.

Polls have shown roughly half of Alberta parents plan to have their children immunized right away. The provincial government says there will be no immunization requirement for children in Alberta schools or other public spaces.

COVID-19 immunization is still required for adults at universities, bars and restaurants and many other public facilities.

Over the weekend, the premier vowed to crack down on any school boards attempting to encourage vaccination by separating students based on their immunization status.