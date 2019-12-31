CALGARY -- The United Conservative Party government is expected to share details about its plan to fight the carbon tax scheduled to come into effect in the new year.

Doug Schweitzer, Alberta's Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, will be speaking about the province's strategy to push back against the federal levy.

The UCP scrapped the province's carbon tax, imposed by the previous NDP government, back in June.

The Kenney government said it was doing so to relieve taxes on Alberta and reduce the cost of living for residents.

As a result, the federal government said it would be bringing in its own carbon tax to replace it starting Jan. 1.

Officials say it will begin at $20 per tonne and increase to $30 per tonne in April. By 2022, it's expected to reach $50 per tonne.

The tax is expected to increase gas prices for all Albertans. Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said in a tweet Sunday he expects gas prices to rise a minimum of seven cents per litre on Wednesday.

Diesel consumers could end up paying eight and a half cents more per litre.

However, Albertans will be eligible for carbon rebates.

A single adult will be entitled to $444 per year, while a family of four will see $888 given back to them.

Schweitzer is expected to release more details about the UCP's plan to fight the federal carbon tax on Tuesday morning.