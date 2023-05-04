Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan

Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.

The party is also facing questions over why it redacted part of one report it delivered to voters Wednesday to substantiate its claim.

The UCP put out the figure this week as its first major attack on the NDP ahead of the May 29 election.

The UCP says the NDP's promise to convert the grid to net-zero by the end of 2035 would mean a 40 per cent spike in consumer electricity bills and be a mortal threat to the long-term health Alberta's economy.

The UCP tied the claim to a reports from the Alberta Electric System Operator and one from Vancouver-based consulting firm Navius Research.

The system operator report estimates it would cost $52 billion to decarbonize the electricity grid by 2040 and Navius says an estimated $35 billion hit to the GDP is built into that cost.